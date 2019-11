pygmy-goat-kids

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo)

Belfast Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two African pygmy goat kids.

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo)

The twin goats were born on March 2.

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo)

Parents Edmund and Hannah welcomed their latest arrivals.

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo)

The latest arrivals investigate their Mother's Day present for mum, Hannah.

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo)

"The entire Belfast Zoo team is 'jumping for joy', with the latest arrivals at the zoo farm," a zoo statement says.