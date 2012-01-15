Trending
Earthquake Strikes South Shetland Islands

By Planet Earth 

An earthquake has struck the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica. The preliminary magnitude was 6.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:

Date-Time:

Sunday, January 15, 2012 at 13:40:18 UTC

Sunday, January 15, 2012 at 09:40:18 AM at epicenter

Location: 60.765°S, 55.858°W

Depth: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

539 km (334 miles) W of Coronation Island, South Orkney Islands

625 km (388 miles) NE of Palmer Station, Antarctica

1019 km (633 miles) S of Stanley, Falkland Islands

2919 km (1813 miles) S of Buenos Aires, Argentina

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.