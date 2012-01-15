Earthquake Strikes South Shetland Islands

An earthquake has struck the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica. The preliminary magnitude was 6.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:
Date-Time:
Sunday, January 15, 2012 at 13:40:18 UTC
Sunday, January 15, 2012 at 09:40:18 AM at epicenter
Location: 60.765°S, 55.858°W
Depth: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Distances from epicenter:
539 km (334 miles) W of Coronation Island, South Orkney Islands
625 km (388 miles) NE of Palmer Station, Antarctica
1019 km (633 miles) S of Stanley, Falkland Islands
2919 km (1813 miles) S of Buenos Aires, Argentina
This article will be updated if the event proves significant.