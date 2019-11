Image Gallery: Adorable Vervet Monkeys Conform to Peers

Vervet Monkeys



Vervet monkeys (Chlorocebus aethiops) are Old World Monkeys native to Africa. A recent study showed that vervets conform to the eating preferences of their peers. Above: Adult male, Dublin, feeding on pink-dyed corn with juveniles from his group.



Adult male, Dublin, feeding on pink-dyed corn with juveniles from his group.



Mother, Jakarta, and a juvenile female, Lhassa, feeding on pink-dyed corn.



Adult male, Milano, feeding on blue-dyed corn.



Monkeys from Noha group feeding on pink-dyed corn.



Monkeys from Noha group feeding on pink-dyed corn.



Infant, Porto, discovers pink-dyed corn sitting next to his mother, Paris, and other relatives.



Jumping juvenile.



Juveniles of Noha group sitting in tree during a food coloring experiment.