Gallery: The BioDigital Human

Skeletal system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

The BioDigital Human is a virtual 3D body developed by NYU School of Medicine and the company BioDigital Systems. It's used to teach students about anatomy and health conditions in an interactive, web-based format.

Muscular system

(Image credit: BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

The BioDigital Human lets users display major organ systems like the muscular system, above.

Nervous system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

Shown here is the nervous system, containing the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Cardiovascular system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

The cardiovascular system circulates blood from the heart to the lungs and around the body via blood vessels.

Digestive system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

The digestive system includes the esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, small intestine and large intestine.

Female reproductive system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC.)

The BioDigital Human shows both male and female anatomy. Shown here is the female reproductive system, including the breasts, uterus, ovaries and vagina.

Male reproductive system

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC.)

Shown here is the male reproductive system, which includes the penis and testes.

Brain

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

Shown here are the brain, eyes and cranial nerves.

Heart and lungs

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

Here is a closeup view of the heart, lungs and diaphragm.

Lung cancer (stage 4)

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

The BioDigital Human also contains common health conditions, like lung cancer, shown here.

Running biomechanics

(Image credit: The BioDigital HumanTM developed by NYU School of Medicine and BioDigital Systems LLC)

A still shot from an animation of the biomechanics of running.