Most Popular Baby Names of 2011: The List

By Human Nature 

Three naked babies sit next to each other.
Parents are always on the lookout for something new when it comes to baby names, says one baby-name expert.
(Image: © Dreamstime)

The Social Security Administration just released the most popular baby names of 2011, with Sophia bumping Isabella to a No. 2 spot for girls, and Jacob holding its top spot for the 13th year in a row.

The Social Security started compiling baby name lists in 1997, with the agency offering lists of baby names for eacy year going back to 1880.

Parents supply this information to the agency when applying for a child's social security number at the time of the child's birth, meaning the agency has a constant supply of data. [Read full story about 2011's most popular baby names]

Here are the top 50 most popular girl and boy names for 2011:

RankBoys' NamesGirls' Names
1JacobSophia
2MasonIsabella
3WilliamEmma
4JaydenOlivia
5NoahAva
6MichaelEmily
7EthanAbigail
8AlexanderMadison
9AidenMia
10DanielChloe
11AnthonyElizabeth
12MatthewElla
13ElijahAddison
14JoshuaNatalie
15LiamLily
16AndrewGrace
17JamesSamantha
18DavidAvery
19BenjaminSofia
20LoganAubrey
21ChristopherBrooklyn
22JosephLillian
23JacksonVictoria
24GabrielEvelyn
25RyanHannah
26SamuelAlexis
27JohnCharlotte
28NathanZoey
29LucasLeah
30ChristianAmelia
31JonathanZoe
32CalebHailey
33DylanLayla
34LandonGabriella
35IsaacNevaeh
36GavinKaylee
37BraydenAlyssa
38TylerAnna
39LukeSarah
40EvanAllison
41CarterSavannah
42NicholasAshley
43IsaiahAudrey
44OwenTaylor
45JackBrianna
46JordanAaliyah
47BrandonRiley
48WyattCamila
49JulianKhloe
50AaronClaire

