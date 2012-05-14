Most Popular Baby Names of 2011: The List

Parents are always on the lookout for something new when it comes to baby names, says one baby-name expert.

The Social Security Administration just released the most popular baby names of 2011, with Sophia bumping Isabella to a No. 2 spot for girls, and Jacob holding its top spot for the 13th year in a row.

The Social Security started compiling baby name lists in 1997, with the agency offering lists of baby names for eacy year going back to 1880.

Parents supply this information to the agency when applying for a child's social security number at the time of the child's birth, meaning the agency has a constant supply of data. [Read full story about 2011's most popular baby names]

Here are the top 50 most popular girl and boy names for 2011:

Rank Boys' Names Girls' Names 1 Jacob Sophia 2 Mason Isabella 3 William Emma 4 Jayden Olivia 5 Noah Ava 6 Michael Emily 7 Ethan Abigail 8 Alexander Madison 9 Aiden Mia 10 Daniel Chloe 11 Anthony Elizabeth 12 Matthew Ella 13 Elijah Addison 14 Joshua Natalie 15 Liam Lily 16 Andrew Grace 17 James Samantha 18 David Avery 19 Benjamin Sofia 20 Logan Aubrey 21 Christopher Brooklyn 22 Joseph Lillian 23 Jackson Victoria 24 Gabriel Evelyn 25 Ryan Hannah 26 Samuel Alexis 27 John Charlotte 28 Nathan Zoey 29 Lucas Leah 30 Christian Amelia 31 Jonathan Zoe 32 Caleb Hailey 33 Dylan Layla 34 Landon Gabriella 35 Isaac Nevaeh 36 Gavin Kaylee 37 Brayden Alyssa 38 Tyler Anna 39 Luke Sarah 40 Evan Allison 41 Carter Savannah 42 Nicholas Ashley 43 Isaiah Audrey 44 Owen Taylor 45 Jack Brianna 46 Jordan Aaliyah 47 Brandon Riley 48 Wyatt Camila 49 Julian Khloe 50 Aaron Claire

