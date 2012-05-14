Most Popular Baby Names of 2011: The List

The Social Security Administration just released the most popular baby names of 2011, with Sophia bumping Isabella to a No. 2 spot for girls, and Jacob holding its top spot for the 13th year in a row.
The Social Security started compiling baby name lists in 1997, with the agency offering lists of baby names for eacy year going back to 1880.
Parents supply this information to the agency when applying for a child's social security number at the time of the child's birth, meaning the agency has a constant supply of data. [Read full story about 2011's most popular baby names]
Here are the top 50 most popular girl and boy names for 2011:
|Rank
|Boys' Names
|Girls' Names
|1
|Jacob
|Sophia
|2
|Mason
|Isabella
|3
|William
|Emma
|4
|Jayden
|Olivia
|5
|Noah
|Ava
|6
|Michael
|Emily
|7
|Ethan
|Abigail
|8
|Alexander
|Madison
|9
|Aiden
|Mia
|10
|Daniel
|Chloe
|11
|Anthony
|Elizabeth
|12
|Matthew
|Ella
|13
|Elijah
|Addison
|14
|Joshua
|Natalie
|15
|Liam
|Lily
|16
|Andrew
|Grace
|17
|James
|Samantha
|18
|David
|Avery
|19
|Benjamin
|Sofia
|20
|Logan
|Aubrey
|21
|Christopher
|Brooklyn
|22
|Joseph
|Lillian
|23
|Jackson
|Victoria
|24
|Gabriel
|Evelyn
|25
|Ryan
|Hannah
|26
|Samuel
|Alexis
|27
|John
|Charlotte
|28
|Nathan
|Zoey
|29
|Lucas
|Leah
|30
|Christian
|Amelia
|31
|Jonathan
|Zoe
|32
|Caleb
|Hailey
|33
|Dylan
|Layla
|34
|Landon
|Gabriella
|35
|Isaac
|Nevaeh
|36
|Gavin
|Kaylee
|37
|Brayden
|Alyssa
|38
|Tyler
|Anna
|39
|Luke
|Sarah
|40
|Evan
|Allison
|41
|Carter
|Savannah
|42
|Nicholas
|Ashley
|43
|Isaiah
|Audrey
|44
|Owen
|Taylor
|45
|Jack
|Brianna
|46
|Jordan
|Aaliyah
|47
|Brandon
|Riley
|48
|Wyatt
|Camila
|49
|Julian
|Khloe
|50
|Aaron
|Claire
