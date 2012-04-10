Skin Shedders: A Gallery of Creatures That Molt

Molting Daphnia Magna

(Image credit: David Duneau)

A water flea (Daphnia magna) undergoes molting. Like all crustaceans, this tiny creature must molt to grow.

Water Flea

(Image credit: David Duneau)

A water flea, part of the order Cladocera, is a small crustacean only a few millimeters long.

C. elegans

(Image credit: Hinrich Schulenburg, University of Kiel, Germany)

Caenorhabditis elegans, a nematode worm and one of the most-studied organisms in the lab. C. elegans moves through four larval stages, molting after each one.

Wall Lizard

(Image credit: David Duneau)

Like other lizards, the common wall lizard sheds its skin when it outgrows it.

Panther Chameleon

(Image credit: David Duneau)

As this panther chameleon grows, it will slough off its old skin to reveal new skin beneath.

Mexican Red-Kneed Tarantula

(Image credit: David Duneau)

Tarantulas (and other spiders) must molt as they outgrow their exoskeletons. Freshly molted spiders are very soft and vulnerable until their new exoskeletons harden.

Mangrove Tree Crab

(Image credit: Nicholas Ledesma)

Crustaceans like this mangrove tree crab also molt to grow.

Common Garter Snake

(Image credit: David Duneau)

It's no secret that snakes shed their skin. Here, a common garter snake mugs for the camera.

Carolina Anole

(Image credit: David Duneau)

Another lizard molter, the Carolina Anole.

Amazon Milk Frogs

(Image credit: David Duneau)

Amphibians, including these Amazon Milk Frogs, molt periodically. Many frog species eat the shed skin.

Agile Frog

(Image credit: David Duneau)

An agile frog perches on a leaf. Frogs can molt as often as every few days.