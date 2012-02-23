Image Gallery: Cute Gelada Monkeys

Towering Tales
Gelada monkeys live in large herds in the alpine grasslands of the towering Simien Mountains in Ethiopia.
Grooming Geladas
Two adult female geladas grooming on the edge of a cliff.
Mating Scene
Research published in the Feb. 24, 2012, issue of the journal Science suggests that when male gelada monkeys take over a reproductive group, the pregnant monkeys in the group spontaneously miscarry. Then they mated with the new male (mating scene shown here) and got pregnant again.
Male Monkey Takeover
A gelada reproductive unit on the edlge of a cliff. Three adult females sit with their infants (foreground) while their leader male looks on (background).
Baby Gelada
A 4-month-old infant gelada riding on her mother's head.
Mama and Baby
A mother gelada and her 6-month-old infant. Infant geladas typically nurse for the first 1.5 to 2.0 years of their lives.
Monkey-Back Ride!
A mama gelada monkey (Theropithecus gelada) carrying her baby on her back.
Hairless Chest
Adult males sport a long, heavy, cape of hair on their backs; they also have a hairless hourglass-shape pink or red area of skin located on the chest. For females, this reddish skin patch is surrounded by pearl-like knobs of skin.
Monkey Calls
Adult geladas have quite the repertoire of vocalizations, with about 30 distinct calls, including those used for contact, reassurance, appeasement, solicitation, ambivalence and aggressive-defensive vocalizations. Females have specific estrus calls to alert males that they're ready to mate.
How Cute Are We?
Gelada monkeys, like this pair of juveniles, spend a good chunk of time in social activities.