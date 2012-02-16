Australia's Struggling Marsupial: Photos of the Tasmanian Devil

Healthy Tasmanian Devil

(Image credit: Stephan C. Schuster, Penn State University)

Zoo keeper and breeder Tim Faulkner holds a Tasmanian devil -- an endangered marsupial found in the wild in the Australian island-state of Tasmania.

Nap Time!

A tasmanian devil resting.

(Image credit: Save the Tasmanian Devil Program)

Tasmanian devils are in danger of dying off because of a deadly, transmissible cancer.

Tasmanian Devils Being Wiped Out By Social Ties

(Image credit: Rodrigo K. Hamede.)

For Tasmanian devils, the infectious cancer first shows up in and around the mouth as small lesions or lumps. These lesions grow into large tumors around the face and neck (and sometimes even in other parts of the body).

(Image credit: Stephan C. Schuster, Penn State University)

A team of researchers has devised a strategy to use genetic information to help save Tasmanian devils like this one from extinction.

tasmanian devil with cancer

(Image credit: Save the Tasmanian Devil Program)

The complete genome of the Tasmanian devil's transmissible cancer may help to explain how cancer was transmitted from a single individual and quickly spread through the population.

The Tasmanian Devil in the Wastewater

(Image credit: Rodrigo K. Hamede.)

The researchers used traps to catch Tasmanian devils, before attaching radio collars to each animal.

Diseased Tasmanian Devil

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Rodrigue Hamende)

A large tumor on a Tasmanian devil. The disease has wiped out about 70 percent of wild devils.

Tumor Disease

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Rodrigue Hamende)

Devil facial tumor disease can prevent Tasmanian devils from eating or drinking.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Rodrigue Hamende)

A healthy Tasmanian devil