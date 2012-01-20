Portrait of Genius: Stephen Hawking Exhibit Photos

Stephen Hawking Exhibit

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

A new exhibit of Stephen Hking memorabilia at the Science Museum, London, celebrates 70 years of the famed physicist's life.

Foncesca Prize

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

The exhibit features Hawking's prizes, including this Fonsesca Prize for Science Communication.

Hawking in Zero-G

(Image credit: NASA)

Noted physicist Stephen Hawking (center) enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft owned by Zero Gravity Corp. (Zero G). Hawking, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) is being rotated in air by (right) Peter Diamandis, founder of the Zero G Corp., and (left) Byron Lichtenberg, former shuttle payload specialist and now president of Zero G. Kneeling below Hawking is Nicola O'Brien, a nurse practitioner who is Hawking's aide. (Photo taken on April 26, 2007.)

Hawking's Notes

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Stephen Hawking's notes on display at the Science Museum, London.

Pop Culture Physics

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Even Hawking's turn on the animated show "The Simpsons" gets a spot in the exhibition.

Tabletop Black Hole

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

A teaching model on loan from the Whipple Museum demonstrates the gravitational pull of a black hole.

A Brief History

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Hawking's "A Brief History of Time," translated into German and other languages.

Nature Submission

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

The typed letter Hawking sent to Nature in 1974 to submit his "Exploding Black Holes" paper.

Hawking's Handwriting

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Hawking’s first major breakthroughs came in the 1960s, with his work on singularities—points in space of infinite density. Here, notes from that era.

Singularity Paper

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Working with Roger Penrose, Hawking showed that singularities must really exist in the Universe. This is a draft of a paper from 1969.

Cosmos Award

(Image credit: Science Museum, London)

Hawking's 2010 Cosmos Award for the outstanding presentation of science.