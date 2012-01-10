Photos: Creatures of the Deepest Deep-Sea Vents

Beebe Black Smoker

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A "black smoker" vent at the Beebe Vent Field, the world's deepest known hydrothermal vent area.

Beebe Anemones

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

Anemones line cracks where warm water seeps into the deep ocean at the Beebe vent field

Shrimp Galore

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A vent at the Beebe vent field crawls with a newly discovered species of shrimp.

AutoSub6000

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The torpedo-shaped AutoSub6000 launches. This robot sub is used to locate and study deep-sea vents.

Vent Location

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

This map shows the location of the new vent fields in the Caribbean.

HyBIS

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The unmanned deep-sea vehicle HyBIS launches on an expedition to the vents.

Von Damm Shrimp

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A skinny fish cavorts amidst a crush of shrimp at the Von Damm vent field in the Caribbean.

New Shrimp

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The new shrimp species has a patch of light-sensitive cells on its back.