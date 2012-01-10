Trending

Photos: Creatures of the Deepest Deep-Sea Vents

Beebe Black Smoker

A black smoker at the Beebe Vent field

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A "black smoker" vent at the Beebe Vent Field, the world's deepest known hydrothermal vent area.

Beebe Anemones

Anemones at the Beebe vent field in the Caribbean.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

Anemones line cracks where warm water seeps into the deep ocean at the Beebe vent field

Shrimp Galore

Shrimp on the Beebe vents.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A vent at the Beebe vent field crawls with a newly discovered species of shrimp.

AutoSub6000

AutoSub6000 in the Caribbean.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The torpedo-shaped AutoSub6000 launches. This robot sub is used to locate and study deep-sea vents.

Vent Location

Vent location for Beebe and Von Damm vent fields.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

This map shows the location of the new vent fields in the Caribbean.

HyBIS

Deep-sea vehicle HyBIS

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The unmanned deep-sea vehicle HyBIS launches on an expedition to the vents.

Von Damm Shrimp

Shrimp on the Von Damm vents.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

A skinny fish cavorts amidst a crush of shrimp at the Von Damm vent field in the Caribbean.

New Shrimp

New shrimp at Caribbean vent fields.

(Image credit: University of Southampton / NOC)

The new shrimp species has a patch of light-sensitive cells on its back.