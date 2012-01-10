Photos: Creatures of the Deepest Deep-Sea Vents

Beebe Black Smoker
A "black smoker" vent at the Beebe Vent Field, the world's deepest known hydrothermal vent area.
Beebe Anemones
Anemones line cracks where warm water seeps into the deep ocean at the Beebe vent field
Shrimp Galore
A vent at the Beebe vent field crawls with a newly discovered species of shrimp.
AutoSub6000
The torpedo-shaped AutoSub6000 launches. This robot sub is used to locate and study deep-sea vents.
Vent Location
This map shows the location of the new vent fields in the Caribbean.
HyBIS
The unmanned deep-sea vehicle HyBIS launches on an expedition to the vents.
Von Damm Shrimp
A skinny fish cavorts amidst a crush of shrimp at the Von Damm vent field in the Caribbean.
New Shrimp
The new shrimp species has a patch of light-sensitive cells on its back.