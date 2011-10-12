Birthrates, State-by-State

A new Pew Research Center report finds that birthrates have declined nationwide during the economic hard times that started in 2007.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of birthrates in the U.S. Each number represents births per 1,000 women of childbearing years; the first number is the state's birthrate in 2009, while the second is the state's 2007 birthrate.
Alabama: 65.74, down from 69.62
Alaska: 78.34, up from 77.02
Arizona: 71.5, down from 80.9
Arkansas: 70.11, down from 72.76
California: 68.5, down from 73.83
Colorado: 66.8, down from 70.2
Connecticut: 56.51, down from 59.91
Delaware: 65.4, down from 68.63
D.C.: 59.96, down from 60.77
Florida: 63.56, down from 67.98
Georgia: 67.67, down from 72.93
Hawaii: 75.79, down from 76.66
Idaho: 77.44, down from 82.97
Illinois: 64.71, down from 67.96
Indiana: 67.64, down from 69.68
Iowa: 68.72, down from 70.28
Kansas: 74.72, down from 75.67
Kentucky: 66.65, down from 68.32
Louisiana: 69.82, down from 72.17
Maine: 54.8, down from 55.75
Maryland: 63.83, down from 65.56
Massachusetts: 55.39, down from 57.23
Michigan: 59.76, down from 61.74
Minnesota: 67.51, down from 69.7
Mississippi: 70.88, down from 76.37
Missouri: 66.24, down from 68.39
Montana: 67.26, down from 68.23
Nebraska: 76.37, effectively unchanged from 76.26
Nevada: 71.24, down from 78.95
New Hampshire: 51.92, down from 53.57
New Jersey: 64.47, down from 66.84
New Mexico: 73.37, down from 77.46
New York: 61.68, down from 62.29
North Carolina: 66.32, down from 69.53
North Dakota: 70.79, up from 69.64
Ohio: 63.76, down from 65.28
Oklahoma: 74.85, down from 76.03
Oregon: 62.53, down from 65.40
Pennsylvania: 60.07, down from 61.26
Rhode Island: 53.62, down from 56.57
South Carolina: 66.31, down from 69.42
South Dakota: 77.75, down from 79.68
Tennessee: 64.73, down from 68.28
Texas: 77.57, down from 80.35
Utah: 88.44, down from 93.28
Vermont: 50.83, down from 52.9
Virginia: 64.37, down from 66.77
Washington: 66.38, down from 67.03
West Virginia: 61.75, down from 63.13
Wisconsin: 63.72, down from 64.64
Wyoming: 75.04, down from 77.31