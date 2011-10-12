Birthrates, State-by-State

A new Pew Research Center report finds that birthrates have declined nationwide during the economic hard times that started in 2007.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of birthrates in the U.S. Each number represents births per 1,000 women of childbearing years; the first number is the state's birthrate in 2009, while the second is the state's 2007 birthrate.

Alabama: 65.74, down from 69.62

Alaska: 78.34, up from 77.02

Arizona: 71.5, down from 80.9

Arkansas: 70.11, down from 72.76

California: 68.5, down from 73.83

Colorado: 66.8, down from 70.2

Connecticut: 56.51, down from 59.91

Delaware: 65.4, down from 68.63

D.C.: 59.96, down from 60.77

Florida: 63.56, down from 67.98

Georgia: 67.67, down from 72.93

Hawaii: 75.79, down from 76.66

Idaho: 77.44, down from 82.97

Illinois: 64.71, down from 67.96

Indiana: 67.64, down from 69.68

Iowa: 68.72, down from 70.28

Kansas: 74.72, down from 75.67

Kentucky: 66.65, down from 68.32

Louisiana: 69.82, down from 72.17

Maine: 54.8, down from 55.75

Maryland: 63.83, down from 65.56

Massachusetts: 55.39, down from 57.23

Michigan: 59.76, down from 61.74

Minnesota: 67.51, down from 69.7

Mississippi: 70.88, down from 76.37

Missouri: 66.24, down from 68.39

Montana: 67.26, down from 68.23

Nebraska: 76.37, effectively unchanged from 76.26

Nevada: 71.24, down from 78.95

New Hampshire: 51.92, down from 53.57

New Jersey: 64.47, down from 66.84

New Mexico: 73.37, down from 77.46

New York: 61.68, down from 62.29

North Carolina: 66.32, down from 69.53

North Dakota: 70.79, up from 69.64

Ohio: 63.76, down from 65.28

Oklahoma: 74.85, down from 76.03

Oregon: 62.53, down from 65.40

Pennsylvania: 60.07, down from 61.26

Rhode Island: 53.62, down from 56.57

South Carolina: 66.31, down from 69.42

South Dakota: 77.75, down from 79.68

Tennessee: 64.73, down from 68.28

Texas: 77.57, down from 80.35

Utah: 88.44, down from 93.28

Vermont: 50.83, down from 52.9

Virginia: 64.37, down from 66.77

Washington: 66.38, down from 67.03

West Virginia: 61.75, down from 63.13

Wisconsin: 63.72, down from 64.64

Wyoming: 75.04, down from 77.31