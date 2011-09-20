Trending

L'Aquila Earthquake Gallery: A Day of Destruction

Before the Quake

a village in L'Aquila, Italy, before the earthquake in 2009

(Image credit: © Cristina Deidda | Dreamstime.com)

Panoramic View of the village of Navelli in the province of l'Aquila before erthquake. (This photo was taken on Jan. 24, 2009, just months before the devastating earthquake.)

Ruins Remain

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: © Edella | Dreamstime.com )

The destroyed village of San Gregorio, next to L'Aquila; a year after the earthquake in Italy, the ruins are still there.

Medieval Remains

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: Franco Volpato | Shutterstock)

The earthquake caused the old buildings in the medieval city of L'Aquila in Abruzzo, Italy, to crumble.

Lethal Quake

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: Franco Volpato | Shutterstock)

The 6.3-magnitude quake that struck in Abruzzo is estimated to have killed 309 people, injuring more than 1,500.

Quake Destruction

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: Franco Volpato | Shutterstock)

A view of destruction caused by the terrible earthquake in the village of Onna in Aquila, Italy.

Quake Damage

2009 L'Aquila quake in Italy.

(Image credit: Franko Volpato, Shutterstock)

The 2009 quake left streets clogged with rubble in the Italian region of Abruzzo.

Desolate Village

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: Franco Volpato | Shutterstock)

Another view of destruction in L'Aquila, Italy, after the April 2009 earthquake.

Rubble

The 2009 Abruzzo quake destroyed the town of L'Aquila.

(Image credit: Franco Volpato, Shutterstock)

Rubble from the 2009 L'Aquila quake in the Abruzzo region of Italy. The medieval buildings of L'Aquila did not stand up against the 6.3-magnitude quake.

Crushed Car

destruction from the L'Aquila earthquake in Italy

(Image credit: © Edella | Dreamstime.com)

One year after the earthquake in l'Aquila, Italy, the destruction is still visible, with a crushed car still sitting atop ruins in in San Gregorio, a small village in Abruzzo. (Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2010.)

Rebuilding After Catastrophe

2009 L'Aquila quake in Italy.

(Image credit: Franko Volpato, Shutterstock)

Residents rebuild after the 2009 quake that rocked the Abruzzo region of Italy, destroying many medieval buildings.

Rebuilding a City

l'aquila square in italy two years after the devastating earthquake

(Image credit: Drimi | Shutterstock)

Duomo square, located in L'Aquila, Italy, continues to be rebuilt since the 2009 earthquake, and is shown here on May 13, 2011. [Read full story]