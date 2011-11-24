Deep-Sea Fish: A Gallery of What We Catch

Deep-sea dwelling orange roughy, like these, can live more than a century making them vulnerable to overfishing.

Old Timers

(Image credit: Image courtesy of R. Waller in the NE Atlantic / NOAA)

Some deep-sea fish tend to grow more slowly, live longer lives and reproduce only periodically, making their populations easier to deplete. Deep-sea dwelling Orange roughy, like these, can live for more than a century. People began fishing for them in the 1970s near New Zealand. Since then new fisheries have opened up, but catches have plummeted.

In Its Habitat

(Image credit: Image courtesy of NEW ZEEPS 2006 Expedition, NOAA/NIWA)

An orange roughy swims by marine tube worms, clam shells, and carbonate rocks at a cold seep site, where chemicals seep from the Earth's crust at the same temperature as the seawater, near New Zealand.

Roundnose Grenadier

(Image credit: NOAA)

The roundnose grenadier has large eyes and lives in the dark, cold waters of the deep seafloor. There, it feeds on fishes, small shrimp and other invertebrates.

Wreckfish

(Image credit: Islands in the Stream 2001, NOAA/OER.)

Wreckfish weigh on average about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) and are associated with rocky bottoms of the deep sea.

Outside Its Natural Habitat

(Image credit: NOAA)

The American barrelfish, like this one, has proved eluded underwater sightings.

Lanternfish Larva

(Image credit: Islands in the Stream 2001, NOAA/OER.)

A magnified photo of a myctophid, or deep-sea lanternfish, larva.