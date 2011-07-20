Gallery of Glowing Sea Creatures

Queen Angelfish

Photographer Brandi Irwin uses special lighting on night dives to capture otherworldly photos of sea creatures that fluoresce, including fish, coral and sea slugs.

Red and Green

A light similar to a black light plus a special camera filter bring out colors not visible to the naked eye.

Glowing Coral

Many of Irwin's photos are taken in the Caribbean, but she is planning a dive trip in Asian waters this fall.

Anemone Dance

The fluorescing anemones are among the stars of a New York Aquarium show, opening August 5, of Irwin's work.

All coiled up

An octopus peers out from the tangle of its legs. "I will come to the surface with whatever the ocean gives me," Irwin told LiveScience. "It's unpredictable down there."

Frilly Slug

A lettuce sea slug.

Bristle Worm

A bristle worm glows green. Irwin's dives take place on moonlit nights.

Seahorse Meeting

Two seahorses photographed by Irwin.

Stingray & Shipwreck

Sometimes black and white is more striking. Here, a stingray approaches a shipwreck.

Sunflowers of the Deep

And sometimes the colors are riotous, as with these sunflower-like anemones.