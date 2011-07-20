Trending

Gallery of Glowing Sea Creatures

Queen Angelfish

Angel fish

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

Photographer Brandi Irwin uses special lighting on night dives to capture otherworldly photos of sea creatures that fluoresce, including fish, coral and sea slugs.

Red and Green

Brandi Irwin photography

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

A light similar to a black light plus a special camera filter bring out colors not visible to the naked eye.

Glowing Coral

Coral flourescent

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

Many of Irwin's photos are taken in the Caribbean, but she is planning a dive trip in Asian waters this fall.

Anemone Dance

Sea anemones

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

The fluorescing anemones are among the stars of a New York Aquarium show, opening August 5, of Irwin's work.

All coiled up

Octopus

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

An octopus peers out from the tangle of its legs. "I will come to the surface with whatever the ocean gives me," Irwin told LiveScience. "It's unpredictable down there."

Frilly Slug

Sea Slug, Carribbean

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

A lettuce sea slug.

Bristle Worm

Bristle worm flourescent

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

A bristle worm glows green. Irwin's dives take place on moonlit nights.

Seahorse Meeting

Seahorses

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

Two seahorses photographed by Irwin.

Stingray & Shipwreck

Stingray

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

Sometimes black and white is more striking. Here, a stingray approaches a shipwreck.

Sunflowers of the Deep

Anemones

(Image credit: Brandi Irwin, Liquid Film Photography)

And sometimes the colors are riotous, as with these sunflower-like anemones.