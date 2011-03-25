Lose Your TV Remote? 50 Percent Chance It's in Your Sofa

Four percent of lost remotes are found in the fridge/freezer.

According to Logitech, makers of computer peripheral accessories and remote controls, the average American has four remotes in their living room. With all those clickers floating around, there's a good chance that you've lost track of one (or two) of them.

Well, good news. Logitech's recent "Global Remote Control Trends Study" reveals that there's a nearly 50 percent chance that it's stuck between your sofa cushions. Here's the breakdown of where people lose their remotes:

49 percent found the remote in the couch

8 percent found it in the bathroom

8 percent in a dresser drawer

4 percent in the fridge/freezer

2 percent have found the remote outside or all the way out in the car

