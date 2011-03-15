Image Gallery: Hyenas at the Kill

Hyena cuisine

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

A spotted hyena pulls on a carcass.

Dinner is served

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

Hyenas tear into a carcass as scavengering birds wait their turn. Hyenas eat almost everything on a carcass, including the bones.

Alert diner

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

A spotted hyena wearing a radio collar stands at alert over a carcass.

Lone hyena

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

Spotted hyenas are known for their "laughs," but research shows the hyena giggles are anything but light-hearted. The animals usually make the noise during social conflicts.

Hyena and cub

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

Hyenas are aggressive, but they know how to cooperate. According to a 2009 study published in the journal Animal Behavior, hyenas are quicker learners than non-human primates when it comes to figuring out how to do a task to get food.

Dig in

(Image credit: Eli M. Swanson)

A spotted hyena enjoys a meal. Hyena females outrank males and get to eat first.