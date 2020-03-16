Wisconsin: Latest updates on Coronavirus

As of Sunday (March 15), Wisconsin has had 33 positive cases of coronavirus and one of those has recovered. In all, the state has recorded 346 tests, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

On Friday (March 13), Gov. Tony Evers stated that all public schools would close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 for at least two weeks.

On March 12, the governor declared a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 in the state. At the same time, he signed an executive order that directs the state's Department of Health Services to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to the outbreak. The order also authorizes state funds to support local health departments and the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Cases by county:

Dane: 6

Fond du Lac: 11

Milwaukee: 7

Pierce: 1

Racine: 1

Sheboygan: 3

Waukesha: 3

Winnebago: 1

Originally published on Live Science.