Wisconsin: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Coronavirus science
As of Sunday (March 15), Wisconsin has had 33 positive cases of coronavirus and one of those has recovered. In all, the state has recorded 346 tests, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
On Friday (March 13), Gov. Tony Evers stated that all public schools would close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 for at least two weeks.
On March 12, the governor declared a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 in the state. At the same time, he signed an executive order that directs the state's Department of Health Services to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to the outbreak. The order also authorizes state funds to support local health departments and the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Cases by county:
- Dane: 6
- Fond du Lac: 11
- Milwaukee: 7
- Pierce: 1
- Racine: 1
- Sheboygan: 3
- Waukesha: 3
- Winnebago: 1
Coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
- The 9 Deadliest Viruses on Earth
- 27 Devastating Infectious Diseases
- 11 Surprising Facts About the Respiratory System
Originally published on Live Science.
OFFER: Save at least 53% with our latest magazine deal!
With impressive cutaway illustrations that show how things function, and mindblowing photography of the world’s most inspiring spectacles, How It Works represents the pinnacle of engaging, factual fun for a mainstream audience keen to keep up with the latest tech and the most impressive phenomena on the planet and beyond. Written and presented in a style that makes even the most complex subjects interesting and easy to understand, How It Works is enjoyed by readers of all ages.