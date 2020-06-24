Refresh

The U.S. reported third-highest number of daily coronavirus cases ever and the highest since late April

— The U.S. reported more than 35,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, according to The New York Times . That's the third-highest number of new daily cases the country has reported yet and the highest since late April, according to the Times. Cities and states across the U.S. are suspending reopening plans as cases begin to spike, according to The New York Times . North Carolina paused reopening such that it will remain in phase 2 for three more weeks, according to a statement from the North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. He also required face coverings in public places.

“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said. “We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school.”

Meanwhile, Texas reported 5,489 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a record number of daily coronavirus cases for the state and ICU beds in Houston reached 97% of normal capacity, according to The Guardian . “We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told local news station KBTX-TV on Tuesday, according to The Guardian. “Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”