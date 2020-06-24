Live
Coronavirus outbreak: Live updates
Among the top coronavirus news out today are: Some states and cities across the U.S. are suspending reopening amid an increase in cases and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are requiring people traveling in from hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days. For other info: U.S. case counts, coronavirus symptoms, our kids guide, comparison with seasonal flu and treatments in the works.
The U.S. reported third-highest number of daily coronavirus cases ever and the highest since late April
— The U.S. reported more than 35,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, according to The New York Times. That's the third-highest number of new daily cases the country has reported yet and the highest since late April, according to the Times. Cities and states across the U.S. are suspending reopening plans as cases begin to spike, according to The New York Times. North Carolina paused reopening such that it will remain in phase 2 for three more weeks, according to a statement from the North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. He also required face coverings in public places.
“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said. “We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school.”
Meanwhile, Texas reported 5,489 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a record number of daily coronavirus cases for the state and ICU beds in Houston reached 97% of normal capacity, according to The Guardian. “We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told local news station KBTX-TV on Tuesday, according to The Guardian. “Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”
— Beginning tonight at midnight, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will require that people traveling from hotspot states quarantine for 14 days, according to CNN. This includes anyone coming from a state with a positive test rate that's higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, according to CNN. Currently, this travel advisory is for people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas. Each of the three states will be responsible for enforcing this quarantine. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said this travel advisory was voluntary but "urgent guidance," while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said violations would lead to a judicial order and mandatory quarantine. In New York, fines are $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second and $10,000 if harm is caused, according to CNN. When it comes to fines, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the health commissioner "has within her powers to directly address an individual who is non-compliant," according to CNN.
