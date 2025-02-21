Humanoid 'Protoclone' robot twitches into action while hanging from ceiling in viral video

A robotics company has built an eerily lifelike humanoid robot which they claim is the "world's first bipedal musculoskeletal android" — and the internet hates it.

Created by Polish startup Clone Robotics, the "Protoclone" robot is a faceless android with an anatomically accurate bone structure and musculature. The android's designers claim it can walk, talk and be tasked with completing menial household chores.

In a video posted on X , which quickly went viral (with over 34 million views as of Jan 21.) the robot is shown twitching to life as it's suspended from the ceiling, its limbs jerking and spasming as artificial muscles attached to specific bone points come online, enabling the skeleton to move.

"The Protoclone is a faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers [artificial muscle fibers], and 500 sensors," Clone Robotics wrote beneath the video .

Yet while the company appears ebullient about its technological achievements, social media reactions have ranged from disdain to outright hostility.

"This is my sleep paralysis demon," one commenter wrote. "WestWorld was nonfiction," someone else added. "Can you just draw a smiley face on the head, please?'" requested another.

Rise of the robots

According to Clone Robotics' webpage , the android operates with human-like muscular, skeletal, vascular and nervous systems. It has 206 bones, the same number as adult humans , made from polymers connected by artificial muscle fibers , which it flexes using a pneumatic system (although the company says the final product will run using a hydraulics). To navigate its environment, the robot uses a system of sensors linked to four cameras.

The robot is the latest in Clone Robotics' range of biomimetic products, which also include a robotic hand and a humanoid torso . The company says that the android will be available for preorder later this year . No price is currently listed.