Swift microscope kit for beginners is 20% off this Black Friday

Having a microscope at home is a great way to get kids into science and technology, and it's fun for adults, too. Just think of all the cool things you can look at around your house!

The Swift SS121 microscope kit is a great option for beginners or casual at-home microscope users, and it's on sale for 20% at Amazon right now . This is also one of the few beginners kits that seems to have a more stable stock at the moment. Microscopes let kids explore an entire world that's otherwise invisible to us. Slip an endless number of items underneath the lens and enjoy identifying fibers, cells, bacteria and our favorite microscopic creature, the tardigrade .

For only $83.99, this beginners kit comes complete with the microscope, prepared slides and blank slides, tweezers and a smartphone holder. It also all comes in a convenient carrying case so you can keep everything together. Be sure to also check out our Black Friday science kit deals.

This beginner's microscope kit allows you to magnify objects up to 2000 times. The kit comes with two exchangeable eyepieces, an enhanced magnification lens, prepared and blank slides and a stable smartphone holder for the lens. It also all comes in a convenient hard carrying case so you can keep all the parts together. Kids and adults alike will have fun with this easy to use microscope. With its quick start guide to focusing and prepared slides, this microscope is ready to use right out of the box.



The Swift SS121 model provides 80X to 2000X magnification — that's plenty strong enough to see things like plant cells or bacteria. Place the slide with your specimen on the stage and use the spring-loaded stage clips to keep it in place. You can then rotate through the three objective lenses to get the desired magnification at either 4X, 10X or 40X. Choose from two eyepieces at 10X or 25X, then add the optional 2X lens to get the maximum 2000X magnification.

The microscope's "OneTouch" focus system makes it easy to bring the image into focus with a coarse focus and fine focus knob. A "Quick Start" guide will help teach beginners how to get sharp images by matching colors on the objective color ring, disc diaphragm wheel and the brightness control wheel. And if that's not enough, the microscope also has focus guide points to help the user focus images quickly.

One of the best features about this microscope is the stable smartphone holder that sits on the eyepiece. This makes it possible for multiple people to view the specimen at once, and it allows you to take pictures or videos of the cool things you get to see with the microscope. Show and tell will never be the same.

