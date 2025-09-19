Saturn will be at its biggest and brightest on Sept. 21 — here's how to see it

In a once-a-year event, Saturn is about to reach opposition, with the ringed planet appearing its best and brightest as it approaches its closest point to Earth.

An image of Saturn
Saturn will reach opposition on Sept. 21, meaning it will be at its closest point to Earth and appear its biggest and brightest all year. (Image credit: NASA / Hubble)

The best time to view Saturn is almost here: On Sept. 21, the ringed planet will reach opposition, meaning Earth will be positioned directly between Saturn and the sun. (In other words, it is on the opposite side of Earth as the sun.) At that moment, the sun, Earth and Saturn will form a straight line.

During opposition, Saturn will appear to be at its biggest and brightest because the planet will be at its closest point to Earth. Similar to a full moon, Saturn will seem to be fully illuminated by the sun's rays because of its position relative to the sun. This event happens just once every 378 days, so you won't want to miss this opportunity to see it.

Although the precise moment of opposition centers on Sept. 21, it takes Saturn a couple of weeks to approach and leave its position in the opposite part of the sky from the sun. So if you can't see Saturn on the 21st, you still have some time to view the ringed planet at its biggest and brightest a day or two before and after that date.

Saturn happens to reach opposition this year on the same day that a partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand. The next day, Sept. 22, marks the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, when Earth’s seasons change and progressively longer nights for skywatching begin in the North.

Gretchen Rundorff
Live Science Contributor

Gretchen Rundorff is an astronomy enthusiast who is passionate about science communication and empowering people to learn about the night sky. She has seen multiple meteor showers, has seen a partial solar eclipse in 2016, has photographed the 2024 total solar eclipse, and has used telescopes to view planets and star clusters. Gretchen holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and French from the University of Pittsburgh, and a graduate-level certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego.

