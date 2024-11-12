Leonid meteor shower 2024: How to spot 'shooting stars' and 'fireballs' over the US this week

The Leonid meteor shower will peak this week and could bring up to 15 "shooting stars" per hour to the night sky.

This annual meteor shower occasionally causes "meteor storms" — rare events that produce more than 1,000 meteors per hour. The Leonids are thought to be caused by dust and debris left in the inner solar system by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 33 Earth years.

This year, the predicted peak is just after midnight EST on Nov. 17-18 (05:00 UTC on Nov. 18), according to the American Meteor Society . About 15 meteors per hour are typically seen in a dark sky during the peak of the Leonids.

However, a 94%-illuminated waning gibbous moon will have risen into the night sky by that time. Strong moonlight can make it more challenging to see fainter shooting stars, which means it won't help much to travel away from light pollution for the Leonids this year — even with artificial lights out of the picture, the moon's glow will still outshine most of the show.

Although this year's peak is not expected to deliver a meteor storm, there's still a slight chance it could. These sudden outbursts of more than 1,000 meteors happened in 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, 2001 and 2002, when Earth passed through old debris fields left in the inner solar system by 55P/Tempel-Tuttle while the comet was near perihelion, its closest point to the sun , according to the American Meteor Society. 55P/Tempel-Tuttle's next perihelion will be in 2031, according to NASA . But even before then, Earth could move through old debris fields that could spark a stronger display — though it's impossible to predict if or when that will happen.

Meteor showers are typically named after the constellation from which they appear to originate. For the Leonids, that's Leo. If you see a shooting star and trace its trajectory backward to Leo, it is a Leonid. However, all meteor showers' shooting stars can appear anywhere in the night sky.

