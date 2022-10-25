Stunning (and spooky) photos of the final solar eclipse of 2022

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the moon's shadow appeared to creep over the face of the sun during the last solar eclipse of 2022.
Though the eclipse was just partial, with most viewers seeing between 40% and 60% of the sun's surface obscured by the moon at the eclipse's peak, the event nonetheless drew out sky-watchers with cameras, telescopes and paper eclipse viewers around the world. The eclipse was visible from most of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and the western parts of Asia, beginning in the U.K. around 10 a.m. BST (9:00 a.m. UTC).
While this was the last chance to catch the moon obscuring the sun for the rest of 2022, the rest of the world will have a chance to view a total lunar eclipse just a few weeks from now. On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, parts of South America, Central and Eastern Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
In the meantime, enjoy these stunning — and spooky — photos of October's ultimate solar spectacle.
Spied through some trees in Hyderabad, India, the moon's shadow sneaks over the sun during the last partial eclipse of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
The moon appears to take a Pac-Man-size bite out of the sun during the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022. This photo was snapped in Jerusalem, Israel.
Dust drifts through the air in Cairo, Egypt, as the year's last solar eclipse unfolds on Oct. 25, 2022.
Viewers in Russia saw up to 86% of the sun eclipsed by the moon on Oct. 25, 2022. Here, in Moscow, a star ornament atop a building sneaks into frame as the shadow of the moon appears to fall over the sun.
A bird in Ankara, Turkey photobombs the year's last solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022.
Photographer Evrim Aydin also captured the ghostly silhouette of this crescent moon ornament atop a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, with the eclipsing sun in the background on Oct. 25, 2022.
The moon obscured a particularly large chunk of the sun for viewers in Erbil (also spelled Arbīl or Irbīl), the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Oct. 25, 2022.
This composite photo shows several views of the partial solar eclipse as seen over L'Aquila, Italy on Oct. 25, 2022.