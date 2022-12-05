Save over $300 on powerful student laptops with this Black Friday HP laptop deal

If you’re looking for a laptop on Black Friday, then Best Buy’s options are plentiful – and the HP models on offer are excellent.

The HP Envy x360 is a portable laptop that we rated as not only one of our best laptops for students , but also one of the best laptops for coding and programming too, thanks to its powerful internal components.

Best Buy is offering a huge $300 discount (opens in new tab) on the popular HP Envy x360, bringing its price down to just under $500 from the MSRP of $799.99, as well as discounting a powerful gaming laptop by even more.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 - was $799.99 , now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this Envy laptop. It's ideal for students as it won't break the bank, but it does feature a plucky AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and a 256GB SSD. 8GB of RAM is more than enough for most student tasks, although if you work with creative software, we'd recommend going bigger on the RAM.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus - was $799.99 , now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $320: This powerful gaming laptop has a 144Hz refresh rate on its 15.6-inch screen and an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. With an i5 processor and a tidy 512GB SSD you're actually get a heck of a lot of laptop for your money here.

The HP Envy x360 (opens in new tab) offers a 15.6-inch display with a full HD resolution of 1920x1080. That screen doubles as a touch screen, too, which is ideal for navigating Windows 11 – which is preinstalled right from the off.

There’s Amazon Alexa support, too, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series chip is snappy, although the entry-level GPU may not hold up to the latest games.

For that, we’d recommend the HP Victus (opens in new tab), which is discounted by $320 and is now just $479. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 which isn’t a powerhouse but will serve more casual gamers very well indeed. Add to that 512GB of SSD storage and a 144Hz refresh rate, and there’s a lot to like.

Both laptops come with the option to add a Microsoft 365 Family Plan subscription for 15 months (usually worth $69.99) for just $55 when purchased with them. That allows for cloud storage in OneDrive, as well as access to the likes of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and plenty more.