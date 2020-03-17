Rhode Island: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 17 at 1 p.m. E.T.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, according to the state's Department of Health. An additional 308 tests have come back negative, while 149 are pending results, the department said.

Community transmission — meaning the virus is spreading without an identifiable source, such as people returning from travel abroad carrying the disease — has been confirmed in the state.

On Monday (March 16), governor Gina Raimondo announced several measures to flatten the curve of the disease's spread, including banning on-premise food consumption at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other eateries at least through March 30. Establishments with food licenses can continue to serve customers by pick-up, drive-thru and delivery only, the Department of Health added.

Gatherings of 25 of more people have also been banned statewide, the governor said. Citizens are advised to only leave home for essential errands, such as grocery shopping, getting gas, and visiting the pharmacy. While public transit remains open, citizens should take care not to board a bus with 25 people on it already, the governor said, and instead wait for the next one.





All schools in the state's K-12 system have been closed for at least a week, beginning Monday (March 16). Child care centers across the state have also been closed.

The Department of Health has made available free "grab and go" meals for children impacted by the closures. The meals are available this week at several dozen locations across the state (read the list here).

"Anyone aged 18 or under who shows up gets a free meal," according to the Department website. "There are no ID or residency requirements, but the child must be present; schools cannot give a meal to an adult on behalf of a child."



Originally published on Live Science.