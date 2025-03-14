Ocean's 'heart' is slowing down — and it will affect the entire planet's circulation

News
By published

Melting ice could weaken Earth's strongest ocean current 20% by 2050, study reveals.

Satellite imagery of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC).
The Antarctic Circumpolar Current is the strongest ocean current on Earth. (Image credit: European Union, Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service)

Melting Antarctic ice is slowing Earth's strongest ocean current, according to a new study.

The influx of cold meltwater could slow the Antarctic Circumpolar Current by up to 20% by 2050, researchers reported March 3 in the journal Environmental Research Letters. The slowdown could affect ocean temperatures, sea level rise and Antarctica's ecosystem, the team said.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which swirls clockwise around Antarctica, transports around a billion liters (264 million gallons) of water per second. It keeps warmer water away from the Antarctic Ice Sheet and connects the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Southern oceans, providing a pathway for heat exchange between these bodies of water.

Climate change has caused Antarctic ice to melt rapidly in recent years, adding an influx of fresh, cold water to the Southern Ocean. To explore how this influx will affect the Antarctic Circumpolar Current's strength and circulation, Bishakhdatta Gayen, a fluid mechanist at the University of Melbourne in Australia, and his colleagues used Australia's fastest supercomputer and climate simulator to model interactions between the ocean and the ice sheet.

Related: Are Atlantic Ocean currents weakening? A new study finds no, but other experts aren't so sure.

Fresh, cold meltwater likely weakens the current, the team found. The meltwater dilutes the surrounding seawater and slows convection between surface water and deep water near the ice sheet. Over time, the deep Southern Ocean will warm as convection brings less cold water from the surface. Meltwater also makes its way farther north before sinking. Together, these changes affect the density profile of the world's oceans, which drives the slowdown.

Such a slowdown could allow more warm water to reach the Antarctic Ice Sheet, thereby exacerbating the melting that's already been observed. In addition to contributing to sea level rise, this could add even more meltwater to the Southern Ocean and weaken the Antarctic Circumpolar Current further.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current also acts as a barrier against invasive species by directing non-native plants — and any animals hitching a ride on them — away from the continent. If the current slows or weakens, this barrier could become less effective.

RELATED STORIES

Zoom through a 'spectacular' chain of ancient underwater volcanoes on Antarctic ocean floor

'We are approaching the tipping point': Marker for the collapse of key Atlantic current discovered

Gulf Stream's fate to be decided by climate 'tug-of-war'

"It's like a merry-go-round. It keeps on moving around and around, so it takes a longer time to come back to Antarctica," Gayen said. "If it slows down, what will happen is, things can migrate very quickly to the Antarctic coastline."

It's difficult to say when we'll start to feel the effects — if we haven't started feeling them already. The Antarctic Circumpolar Current hasn't been monitored very long because it's in such a remote location, Gayen told Live Science. To better differentiate warming-induced changes from baseline conditions, "we need a long-term record," he said.

The effects of the slowdown will be felt even in other oceans. "This is where the ocean heart sits," Gayen said. "If something stops there, or something different is happening, it's going to impact each and every ocean circulation."

Antarctica quiz: Test your knowledge on Earth's frozen continent

Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about rivers oceans
a photo from a plane of Denman glacier in Antarctica

Ancient seafloor spreading 15 million years ago caused sea levels to plummet
An astronaut photo of two islands with a silver mirror-like ocean surface caused by a sunglint

Earth from space: Rare 'sunglint' transforms the Mediterranean Sea into a swirling, silver mirror
A photo of the &#039;blood moon&#039; hovering above Austin in March, 2025.

'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse: Stunning photos of our celestial neighbor turning red over the Americas
See more latest
Most Popular
A photo of the &#039;blood moon&#039; hovering above Austin in March, 2025.
'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse: Stunning photos of our celestial neighbor turning red over the Americas
Artistic reconstruction of the terrestrial ecological landscape with dinosaurs.
Refuge from the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history discovered fossilized in China
Five human skeletons arranged in a sort of semi-circle, partially excavated from brown dirt
'The most shameful form of execution': Han warriors found dismembered in 2,100-year-old mass grave in Mongolia
Snow-covered summit of Mount Washington at sunrise.
Mount Washington: Home to 'the world's worst weather' with record wind speeds of 231 mph
Human brain digital illustration.
People find AI more compassionate than mental health experts, study finds. What could this mean for future counseling?
The symbol for pi made from numbers on a black background.
How do we know pi is an irrational number?
An abstract illustration of blobs of wavy light
Scientists turn light into a 'supersolid' for the 1st time ever: What that means, and why it matters
An illustration of a human and neanderthal facing each other
Neanderthals, modern humans and a mysterious human lineage mingled in caves in ancient Israel, study finds
an illustration showing a close up of Saturn and its rings with a small spacecraft orbiting around it
128 new moons discovered orbiting Saturn, nearly doubling the ringed planet's total
Virtual reality image of a mummy projected in the foreground with four computer monitors in the background on a desk, each showing a different aspect of the inside of the mummy.
'Pregnant' ancient Egyptian mummy with 'cancer' actually wasn't pregnant and didn't have cancer, new study finds