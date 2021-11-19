Stunning photos of the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century

The full moon turned bloody red early Friday morning (Nov. 19) when Earth's shadow covered nearly all of it in a partial lunar eclipse for nearly three and a half hours — the longest eclipse of its kind in 580 years.
At first, November's Micro Beaver Moon, named for it's smaller-than-usual appearance because the moon was at apogee, or at its farthest point from Earth, rose into the sky like any other luminous full moon. But then, at around 2 a.m. EST (7 a.m. GMT), the moon entered Earth's umbra, or dark shadow. It looked like a dark bite had been taken out of the moon.
Once the 95% of the moon was covered with the umbra, it turned an eerie red. Earth's atmosphere is to blame: while Earth blocked most of the sun's rays from reaching the moon, some of those rays went around Earth and through its atmosphere, letting only the longer wavelengths, such as red, through.
Here are stunning images of the full moon and the partial lunar eclipse, captured by photographers around the world.
