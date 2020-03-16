Oklahoma: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma is reporting 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (March 16), according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One case in Oklahoma City is believed to be the state's first confirmed case of community transmission. An additional 174 tests have come back negative.

The State Board of Education announced Monday plans to close all schools statewide from March 17 until at least April 6, the Tahlequah Daily Press reported.





On Sunday (March 15) governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in all 77 counties. The executive order encourages state agencies to establish work-from-home policies for employees.



Two members of the Utah Jazz NBA team — Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert — tested positive for the disease while in Oklahoma City for a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA has since suspended the rest of the season, and told all teams who have played the Utah Jazz since March 2 to self-quarantine (this includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, CBS Sports reported).

Cases by county:

Canadian: 1

Cleveland: 1

Jackson: 1

Kay: 1

Oklahoma: 2

Payne: 1

Tulsa: 3

Originally published on Live Science .