The Oclean W10 Water Flosser is one of the best we’ve tested. It is compact, powerful and comes in two fun colors.

We tested out the Oclean W10 Water Flosser in green, putting each nozzle through its paces on different pressure settings to see how the product fared.

Essential information 4 changeable nozzles 5 pressure settings 200ml detachable reservoir Up to 1400 pulses per minute Green or pink color options 15-30-Day battery Life 360 rotation on nozzles Refill plug in the top of the flosser for easy access Adjustable handle for portability 15s quadpacer & smart timer 20-120 psi intensity

The buttons are tactile and light up so you can easily switch between cleaning modes, even if you can’t see what you’re doing. The flosser is powerful, making it great for cleaning those hard to reach places in your mouth. The battery also lasts longer than some of the other flossers we’ve tested, and only needs recharging once or twice a month for a few hours at a time.

If you have braces, bridges, veneers, pockets or impacted wisdom teeth in particular, water flossers offer a great alternative to manual flossing and help to clean areas that even the best electric toothbrushes can’t reach. Due to the power of the pressurized jet, this water flosser also flushes out the gumline more effectively than rinsing with mouthwash or water after brushing.

Read on to see how we rated the Oclean W10 Water Flosser, what we liked about it, what could be improved, and what other users have said.

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: Design

The Oclean W10 Water Flosser comes in two great colors – lime green or peach pink, so if you want to buy more than one, they won’t get muddled up in your bathroom. The tank, tips and strap vary in color, while the white body stays the same.

The 200ml reservoir is transparent, so you can see how much water you have left while you floss, and a plug in the top flips open for easy refilling. This makes the flossing experience much easier as you can monitor your progress and easily know when you need to refill.

The strap is thick and helpful for those who might have fine-motor problems that prevent them from gripping. Other water flossers we tested were hard to hold due to the slippery nature of the plastic when wet, so this strap is a great addition that we think puts this flosser ahead of its competitors.

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: Functionality

The Oclean W10 water flosser is user friendly, with multiple buttons to navigate between the five pressure settings that light up so you can see what you’re doing. You do need to make sure the flosser is in your mouth before you switch it on, as it will immediately start squirting water. It can be hard to see the settings from this perspective, but the button you use to swap between them is tactile and you just need to press it to get from one setting to another. .

The lithium ion battery lasts up to a month with daily use, and recharges in four hours with a USB-C connection for convenience. The flosser comes with its own charging cable with a USB connection, so you can attach it to any adapter regardless of where in the world you are.

The four cleaning tips are easy to change and have 360 degree functionality, making them great for reaching the very back of your mouth and flushing out top and bottom teeth equally well. There is a ‘normal’ tip for standard cleaning, a ‘periodontal’ tip, suitable for cleaning periodontal pockets, an orthodontic tip for cleaning around braces (this has a little brush that makes it great for dispersing water around wires and brackets) and finally a tongue scraper.

All the tips function well, although using the periodontal tip on the highest setting can be irritating to sensitive teeth, as it is a very concentrated jet. The tongue scraper seems an unnecessary addition, as the water flosser itself doesn’t add anything to tongue scraping as an activity, apart from perhaps a rinse.

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: Performance

With a variety of settings, you can select the one that works best for your needs. The highest setting is extremely powerful and can dislodge even the most lodged particles of food from between teeth and under the gum line. However, it is strong enough to cause your gums to bleed if they are sensitive, so you may want to stick to a softer jet, or build up to using the strongest jet to avoid irritating your gums.

On the high settings, the tank runs out reasonably quickly, but it is easy to refill with the little plug in the top of the flosser. The reservoir is also detachable, making it easy to clean and dry out to avoid mold or bacteria growing in the damp environment. The tank is a standard size for a portable flosser, so the need to refill is a problem you’d be likely to experience with any rechargeable style.

With up to 1400 pulses per minute and a 0.6mm water jet, you get power and precision. Additionally, the quadpacer tells you when to move to a different quadrant of your mouth, and the 2-minute timer ensures that you are flossing your whole mouth thoroughly (you will need to refill in this time on higher settings).

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: What’s good about it?

The strap makes it very difficult to drop, even with wet hands, and is not a feature we’ve seen on other flossers. The tips rotate and are easy to switch, but secure once they are clipped into place, so there’s no risk of knocking them out. In terms of power, the jet is more than strong enough on the highest setting, and gentler settings are suitable for those with sensitive teeth or easily irritated gums. The color options are a nice addition, as most water flossers are a standard white or black color.

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: What’s not so good about it?

When we initially tested the Oclean W10 Water Flosser, the jet had a plastic flavor, which was off putting. However, this did go with time. Water flossers in general take a little while to get the hang of, as you will get spraying if you open your mouth or try to look in the mirror while flossing; the process is best done by feel to avoid mess.

Additionally, as this is a portable water flosser, it needs refilling, sometimes several times during use. While the small tank makes it portable and compact, some flossers come with tanks with three times the capacity, which can handle a single flossing session without a refill. The reservoir can be fiddly to reattach, but the fact you can detach it to dry it out is a plus.

Oclean W10 Water Flosser review: User reviews

With almost 1000 reviews on the Oclan website and an overall rating of 4.7/5*, users really love this water flosser. Several reviewers say it is the best water flosser they’ve used and we have to agree with them. Some complaints were that it didn’t come with storage for the extra nozzles and that the product didn’t come with a case, which seems trivial and doesn’t have anything to do with the quality of clean that the W10 achieves. Overall, reviews rate the Oclean W10 Water Flosser as an excellent oral irrigator.

Should you buy the Oclean W10 Water Flosser?

If you’re in the market for a water flosser, the Oclean W10 is a great place to start as it is user friendly, powerful and has a good battery life. We particularly recommend this flosser for those who might have dental problems, such as periodontal pockets, or braces, implants and bridges, as the jet gets to the areas that manual flossing can’t and flushes out debris. Our tester has impacted wisdom teeth and periodontal pockets, and found the flosser a welcome addition to their oral care routine as it easily flushes these areas out and makes them easier to keep clean.

If this product isn’t for you

For a slightly more expensive option, you can try out the Spotlight Oral Care Water Flosser, or for a little less, the Waterpik cordless flosser has similar specifications. The Spotlight Water Flosser and Waterpik cordless have similar sized tanks to the Oclean W10 and come with a similar set of four heads and rechargeable and wireless capabilities.