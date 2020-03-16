Mississippi: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Coronavirus science
Mississippi has 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and has tested 289 individuals, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday (March 14). He also asked that all school districts close for at least a week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reeves is working from the governor's mansion for the next 14 days after having just returned from a trip to Spain, according to WAPT.
Mississippi's COVID-19 hotline (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday): 877-978-6453
Cases by county:
- Copiah: 2
- Forrest: 3
- Hancock: 1
- Hinds: 2
- Leflore: 1
- Monroe: 1
- Pearl River: 2
Originally published on Live Science.
