Mississippi: Latest updates on Coronavirus

By

Skyline of Jackson, Mississippi.
(Image: © Shutterstock)
Mississippi has 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and has tested 289 individuals, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday (March 14). He also asked that all school districts close for at least a week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reeves is working from the governor's mansion for the next 14 days after having just returned from a trip to Spain, according to WAPT

Mississippi's COVID-19 hotline (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday): 877-978-6453

Cases by county:

  • Copiah: 2
  • Forrest: 3
  • Hancock: 1
  • Hinds: 2
  • Leflore: 1
  • Monroe: 1
  • Pearl River: 2

Originally published on Live Science

