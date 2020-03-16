Mississippi: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Mississippi has 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and has tested 289 individuals, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday (March 14). He also asked that all school districts close for at least a week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reeves is working from the governor's mansion for the next 14 days after having just returned from a trip to Spain, according to WAPT.

Mississippi's COVID-19 hotline (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday): 877-978-6453

Cases by county:

Copiah: 2

Forrest: 3

Hancock: 1

Hinds: 2

Leflore: 1

Monroe: 1

Pearl River: 2

