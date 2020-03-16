Michigan: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Michigan has 53 patients who have tested positive for the 2019-CoV virus. In all, the state has recorded 325 tests and 30 tests are pending results. Many more patients have been approved for testing, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday (March 16), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that calls for the temporary closure of all dine-in options for restaurants, theaters, bars, casinos and fitness centers. Delivery and walk-up services will still be available.

On March 10, Michigan's governor declared a state of emergency in response to cases of COVID-19. In the past few days, Gov. Whitmer has also issued orders that restrict price gouging and expand unemployment benefits. Large assemblages have been cancelled and all public K-12 schools closed from March 16 until April 5.

Michigan coronavirus hotline (7 days a week, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.): 1-888-535-6136

Cases by county:

Bay: 1

Charlevoix: 1

Ingham: 1

Kent: 5

Macomb: 5

Montcalm: 1

Monroe: 1

Oakland: 14

Ottawa: 1

St. Clair: 2

Washtenaw: 7

Wayne: 13

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

