Massachusetts: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 3 pm E.D.T.

In Massachusetts, there are 45 confirmed cases and 119 presumptive positive cases, making a total of 164 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state government.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10, giving his administration more flexibility to respond to the outbreak. On March 15, the governor issued an emergency order limiting gatherings to 25 individuals and prohibiting on-premises consumption of food and beverages at bars and restaurants from March 17 to April 6.

Gov. Baker also closed all elementary and secondary schools for three weeks, starting March 17, although residential and day schools for special needs students were excluded from this order.

In addition, the Department of Public Health issued visitor restrictions for hospitals and assisted living facilities. The department also mandated that hospitals cancel non-essential elective procedures.

Here is a breakdown of infections per county:

Barnstable: 1

Berkshire: 9

Bristol: 1

Essex: 6

Hampden: 1

Middlesex: 75

Norfolk: 31

Plymouth: 1

Suffolk: 31

Worcester: 6

Unknown: 2

Originally published on Live Science .