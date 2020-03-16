Maryland and Washington, DC: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 11 a.m. E.D.T.

There are 37 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Maryland and 17 in the nation's capitol, according to Maryland.gov and public health authorities in DC.

In Maryland, public schools are closing for two weeks starting today (March 16) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Baltimore Sun. However, several daycares will remain open.

Gov. Larry Hogan also used his emergency powers to curtail hospital visits, close senior centers, suspend prison visits and banned gatherings of 250 as a tactic to fight the spread of the virus, according to The Washington Post. The governor also activated the National Guard, shut down the cruise ship terminal at the Port of Baltimore and closed public access to state buildings, including the State House in Annapolis, The Washington Post reported.

The state is also closing restaurants, canceling evictions and expanding the state's medical capabilities, NBC news reported.

"For Marylanders, the actions that I have announced here today will be disruptive to your everyday lives, and they may sound extreme, and they sound frightening," Hogan said last week, according to The Washington Post. "But they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe."

The Old Line State's Mall in Columbia will be closed for one week starting today, after cases of COVID-19 were found in Howard County, where the mall is located, according to the Baltimore Sun.

To see a country breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maryland, go to the Maryland COVID-19 Case Map Dashboard.

Public schools are also closed in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, many federal workers as well as employees in the capitol are working from home, NBC news reported.

If any children need free meals, they can visit any of these 16 schools in Washington, D.C.

Many of D.C.'s landmarks are also closing to visitors, including Arlington National Cemetery, The Smithsonian Institution's museums and the National Zoo, according to CNN.

For Washington, D.C., there is a list of new cases here. To learn which city services and public transportation options are still available, go here.

Originally published on Live Science .