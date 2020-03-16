Louisiana: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 16 at 3:10 p.m. E.D.T.

As of March 16, Louisiana is reporting 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths associated with the virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health . Confirmed cases have been reported in 10 out of 64 parishes in the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on March 16 that, starting at midnight, all casinos, bars and movie theaters in the state will be closed to the public and restaurants will be limited to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only, according to KATC3 . The situation will be reevaluated on April 6 and, if deemed appropriate, operations will resume as normal on April 13. Following CDC guidance, gatherings of 50 or more people will also be prohibited during this time.

Cases by parish: