Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' 43: Mysterious Evolution

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at a mysterious process that has shaped life on Earth over hundreds of millions of years: evolution.

What is evolution, how exactly does it work, and is it still happening today? Can evolution explain what it means for a species to be a "missing link," and can evolution tell us which came first: the chicken or the egg? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 43: Mysterious Evolution, to find out!

You'll also hear about whether evolution could ever bring back extinct dinosaurs, and how scientists recently discovered an entirely new form of evolution in a type of yeast.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Nicoletta Lanese, staff writer at Live Science

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 43: Mysterious Evolution below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don't miss out on new episodes.

