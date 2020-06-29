Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' 37: Mysterious Mythical Creatures

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at mythical creatures and fantastic beasts that have inspired the human imagination for thousands of years.

Where did the idea of monsters like dragons and unicorns come from, and what's behind sailors' descriptions of beautiful and enticing mermaids? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 37: Mysterious Mythical Creatures, to find out!

You'll also hear about some of the creatures that persist in modern folklore, such as the Jersey Devil, the Mongolian Death Worm and the chupacabra. And while today's Bigfoot is a creature of legend rather than fact, a giant ape called Gigantopithecus actually did walk the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Tia Ghose, assistant managing editor at Live Science

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 37: Mysterious Mythical Creatures below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

