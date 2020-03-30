Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 16: Mysterious Aliens

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look a scientific mystery that's a favorite topic here at Live Science: aliens.

How do scientists search for extraterrestrial life? If we were to discover aliens, what are the protocols for making contact? And if we were to encounter aliens ... would they look like us? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 16: Mysterious Aliens, to find out!

We'll also hear about the possibility of intelligent extraterrestrials "bugging" a space rock to eavesdrop on Earthlings, and how the Search for Intelligent Extraterrestrials Institute, or SETI, is investigating radio signals that could point toward advanced alien civilizations.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer and Institute Fellow with the SETI Institute; Stephanie Pappas, a contributing writer for Live Science.

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 16: Mysterious Aliens below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don't miss out on new episodes.

