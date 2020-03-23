Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 13: Mysterious moon

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at a mysterious object in space that's our closest cosmic neighbor: the moon.

Why is it so hard to land on the moon? If humans were to colonize the moon, how many people could it support? And how much trash have humans already left on the moon? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 13: Mysterious Moon, to find out!

We'll also hear about how China's space agency recently guided a lander to the far side of the moon, and what research is revealing about water ice in craters around the lunar South Pole.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Ariel Deutsch, a Phd candidate at Brown University in Rhode Island and a NASA graduate fellow; Mike Wall, senior writer at Space.com and author of "Out There: A Scientific Guide to Alien Life, Antimatter, and Human Space Travel (For the Cosmically Curious)" (2018, Grand Central Publishing)

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 13: Mysterious Moon below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for even more Life's Little Mysteries, and catch up on the latest Life's Little Mysteries articles. You can also join the conversation in our forums, where you can pose Life's Little Mysteries questions of your own, or even suggest topics for upcoming podcast episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.