Kansas: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Coronavirus science
The state of Kansas has nine cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease.
On Sunday (March 15), Gov. Laura Kelly recommended that all public K-12 schools close for the next week so that administrators and teachers could develop a strategic plan for moving forward, according to a press release.
Prior to that, on March 12, the governor issued a state of emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 cases. And the Kansas Department of Health has requested that citizens who have traveled recently quarantine at home for 14 days.
The state's first death related to COVID-19 occured on March 12. The patient was a bed-bound man in his 70s living at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Topeka news station KWCH reported.
Cases by county:
- Butler: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Johnson: 6
- Wyandotte: 1 (1 death)
Originally published on Live Science.
