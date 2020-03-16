Idaho: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T.

Idaho currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Idaho public health officials. The state has tested 270 people; an additional 69 people are being monitored for potential symptoms.

The first case of the novel coronavirus identified in the state was an Ada County resident in her 50s; the woman was a student at Idaho State University's Meridian Campus and had just returned from a visit to New York for a work conference, where three other attendees tested positive, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The Idaho Education Association has requested that schools close for at least three weeks, but as of March 16, that had not happened, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Cases by county:

Ada County: 2

Blaine County: 1

Teton County: 1

South Central Idaho: 1