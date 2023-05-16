'Face blindness' could be rare long COVID symptom, case report hints

A patient developed face blindness after having COVID-19. (This is a stock photo and does not depict the patient described below.)

"Face blindness," or the inability to recognize faces, may be a rare symptom of long COVID , a new case report suggests.

A case report published in March in the journal Cortex (opens in new tab) suggests a possible link between long COVID and selective face recognition problems, but, for now, it's unclear if people other than the report's subject have developed the condition after a bout of coronavirus infection.

Annie, the case report subject, fell ill with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in March 2020. That June, meeting her family for the first time since the onset of her illness, she couldn't recognize her father's face. As a part-time portrait artist, Annie also noticed that she could no longer hold faces in her mind, having to continually depend on reference photos to draw, rather than checking them a few times an hour, as she'd previously done.

Face blindness, or prosopagnosia, is a condition that an estimated 3% of the population (opens in new tab) are born with, and roughly 1 in 30,000 (opens in new tab) acquire as a result of damage to regions in the brain specialized for processing faces, such as the fusiform gyrus. In Annie's case, she apparently acquired face blindness after falling ill with COVID-19. Annie also reported difficulties in navigating familiar spaces, such as her local grocery store. Navigational problems like this can often co-occur with face blindness (opens in new tab).

Related: Brain shrinkage linked to COVID-19

It is not the first time that an infectious disease has been associated with acquired face blindness. Cases have been reported following bacterial meningitis (opens in new tab), which causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and Whipple disease (opens in new tab), another bacterial infection that can affect the nervous system, although such cases appear rare.

Another case of a person developing face blindness after COVID-19 infection was reported in a 2021 study in the journal Acta Neuropsychologia (opens in new tab). That patient, however, had also suffered a right hemisphere stroke, which is commonly associated with acquired prosopagnosia (opens in new tab).

"For most people, there is no known cause," said John Towler (opens in new tab), a lecturer in psychology at Swansea University in the U.K., who was not involved in Annie's case.

Researchers at Dartmouth College in the U.S. conducted assessments to better understand Annie's problems with face recognition. These included four face identity memory tests gauging Annie's ability to recognize and remember both celebrity's faces and random, new-to-her faces. Compared with a control group of 10 women similar to Annie in age, she performed significantly worse on all four tests.

Annie also showed other symptoms of long COVID, including fatigue and brain fog . However, it is unlikely that her prosopagnosia symptoms arose from a general decline in cognitive function. Her impairment appeared to be highly specific to facial recognition; additional tests showed that her abilities to detect faces, face identity perception (the ability to perceive and cognitively process a face), recognize objects and scenes (such as houses and natural scenes), and retain non-visual memories were spared.

"It's not necessarily surprising that a disease that has such a profound impact on the brain can lead to impairments. What is really interesting is that it is such a selective and highly specific impairment," said Marie-luise Kieseler (opens in new tab), lead author of the study and a doctoral student at Dartmouth.

Even in mild cases (opens in new tab), COVID-19 has been linked to structural changes (opens in new tab) in the brain. However, research so far indicates that the brain structures such as the limbic and olfactory cortical system (opens in new tab) are those most affected by the coronavirus.

It is unclear exactly how COVID-19 might have contributed to Annie's sudden face blindness. Annie's case raises the question as to whether other people with long COVID may be affected with similar symptoms.

To begin investigating this, the researchers at Dartmouth collected self-reported data from long COVID patients. A majority of this group indicated their overall visual recognition — not specifically related to faces — and navigation capabilities had declined since their illness onset.

Since the pandemic, neither Kieseler nor Towler has noticed an increase in people coming forward with symptoms of face blindness. However, symptoms of face blindness exist on a spectrum (opens in new tab), and mild cases, where the inability to recognize faces may not be so severe, may go unreported. "If you only decline mildly, that might not be your main concern, especially if you are dealing with a lot of other things due to COVID," Kieseler said.

In future research projects, including brain imaging studies, the team plans to work with more people who've developed face-processing problems after catching COVID-19 to better understand the link between the infection and face blindness.