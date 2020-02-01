Trending
Can wearing a face mask protect you from the new coronavirus?

No, a regular surgical mask will not help you steer clear of the virus.

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Can wearing a medical face mask protect you against the new coronavirus? It's a question many people, including pet owners who are putting canine face masks on their dogs, are asking. 

If it's a regular surgical face mask, the answer is "no," Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Live Science. 

A more specialized mask, known as an N95 respirator, can protect against the new coronavirus, also called 2019-nCoV. The respirator is thicker than a surgical mask, but Schaffner doesn't recommend it for public use, at least not at this point.

That's because, in part, it's challenging to put these masks on and wear them for long periods of time, he said. 

Specialists receive retraining annually on how to properly fit these respirators around the nose, cheeks and chin, ensuring that wearers don't breathe around the edges of the respirator. "When you do that, it turns out that the work of breathing, since you're going through a very thick material, is harder. You have to work to breathe in and out. It's a bit claustrophobic. It can get moist and hot in there," Schaffner said.

"I know that I can wear them when I need to for about a half-hour," he added. "But then I have to go out of the isolation room, take it off and take some deep breaths, kind of cool off, before I can go back in."

While it is possible to buy the N95 respirator online, Schaffner advised against it. For one thing, there are just seven cases of coronavirus in the United States at this point. Meanwhile, influenza will infect, hospitalize and even kill thousands upon thousands of Americans this year, but most people aren't thinking of taking the same precautions for that illness, he said. Furthermore, while there is no shortage of the respirators now, there could be if too many people unnecessarily buy one, Schaffner said.

An N95 respirator

An N95 respirator (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Surgical masks

The thinner surgical mask is intended for surgeons, because these products do a good job of keeping pathogens from the doctor's nose and mouth from entering the surgical field, Schaffner said. 

In some Asian countries, such as Japan and China, it's not uncommon to see people wearing surgical masks in public to protect against pathogens and pollution. But those masks don't help much in the context of a virus, Schaffner said. "They're not designed to keep out viral particles, and they're not nearly as tightly fitted around your nose and cheeks," as an N95 respirator, he said.

"Could they be of some use? Yes, but the effect is likely to be modest," Schaffner said.

He noted that some people wear surgical masks because they are sick with a cold or the flu and they don't want to get other people sick. But if you're sick, it's best just not to go to public areas. "That's the time to stay home," Schaffner said.

A better way to avoid getting the coronavirus is to, first and foremost, postpone any travel to China, where the virus originated and has infected more than 11,000 people, according to The Washington Post. You can also thoroughly wash your hands; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported

As for pet owners putting face masks on their dogs, there's no evidence that dogs can even catch the coronavirus, so "you don't need to do that," Schaffner said.

  • NZun 01 February 2020 12:32
    Good luck getting one. Most manufacturers are backordered until April. They were all bought out on Monday. Already seen the price gouging online on Amazon.
    Reply
  • cvpn20 01 February 2020 14:27
    yes...yes...THANK YOU for posting this so now all of these ignorant people can now go out and buy up all of the N95s so there are none for the people working in hospitals that ACTUALLY NEED THEM. fantastic.
    Reply
  • macgyver 01 February 2020 14:30
    admin said:
    Only an N95 respirator mask can help.
    How about a P95? How about an N100?
    How about an R95?
    Reply
  • echtogammut 01 February 2020 17:36
    P95 or R95 would work just as well, they just contain an additional layer to handle certain oil or organic particulates. As for not buying N95 online... I'm guessing he's talking about Amazon or Ebay where you don't know what you're getting. However, all major home repair, wood working or fabrication supply shops sell N95 masks. I always keep a box in case I run out of cartridges for my the respirator I use for wood working and painting.
    Reply
  • Kingist 02 February 2020 22:08
    Absolutely you should wear a mask but not for the reasons you think. This made sense to me https://upwarding.com/wuhan-coronavirus-yes-you-should-wear-a-mask-heres-why/
    Reply
  • stef 03 February 2020 03:27
    I was looking at the n95 masks for sale on the net. No two seem to look alike. Most of them are listed a partial mask dust, saw dust that sort of thing. Is there some other way to ID the right mask?
    Your comment about fitting…If I cut a nylon stocking across the leg and then singed the edge to prevent runs and used this to secure the surgical mask. I have two boxes of surgical masks. (I was planning to sail around the world by my self and had a good first aid kit put together but life got in the way.) Might this help?
    Reply
  • Nancy Gao 03 February 2020 11:47
    I choose to stay at home.
    Reply
  • Mike G 04 February 2020 02:28
    The n95 masks are readily available from Home Depot. Look in the drywall or cement handling section, since they are designed for stopping small particulates. At the same time, I just bought a box of 10 masks from our local Costco during the California wildfire season. They are very durable and easy to fit to your face. Box of 10 at Home Depot: $20.
    Reply
  • zhammer 04 February 2020 17:53
    cvpn20 said:
    yes...yes...THANK YOU for posting this so now all of these ignorant people can now go out and buy up all of the N95s so there are none for the people working in hospitals that ACTUALLY NEED THEM. fantastic.
    Ah yes I'm sure all the hospitals are getting their N95 masks from walmart and Home Depot.
    Reply
  • paperpushermj 04 February 2020 19:16
    Change your perspective...the Masks are worn to keep you from infecting other people...
    Reply