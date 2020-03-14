New Mexico: Latest updates on Coronavirus

New Mexico has 10 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), as of Friday (March 13), according to the state’s health department.

Cases by county:

​Bernalillo County: 5

Sante Fe: 3

Socorro County: 2

Three of the cases in Bernalillo County involve a man in his 50s, another man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, all of whom had close household contact with a person who was thought to likely have COVID-19. The man in his 80s is in the hospital and the other two individuals are in isolation at home. A woman in her 70s from the county also tested positive, after recently traveling to the New York City area. A woman in her 40s from Bernalillo also tested positive.

The three people in Santa Fe who have COVID-19 are:

—A woman in her late 20s who traveled recently to New York. She is in isolation at home.

—A woman in her 50s with recent travel to Italy

—A woman in her 60s who recently traveled to the New York City area

A husband and wife from Socorro County, both in their 60s, tested positive after recent travel to Egypt.

On March 14, the state Department of Health announced it is ordering nursing homes to limit visitation to people with loved ones receiving end-of-life care. The limitations also affect "facilities providing assisted living, adult day care, hospice and rehabilitation for older adult patients. Facilities where older adults live or that provide services to them are strongly encouraged to implement the recommendations as is reasonably appropriate," the statement said. Those recommendations include screening visitors for temperature, implementing hand washing for visitors upon entry and requiring an escort for visitors to and from rooms.

