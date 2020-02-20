New coronavirus may spread through poop

This is a transmission electron microscope image showing the new coronavirus emerging from the surface of human cells.

The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which has now infected nearly 76,000 people, spreads mostly through respiratory droplets and contact with infected patients. But new research suggests that it can also spread through feces.

There are currently more cases of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2) than would be expected if the virus were spreading only through respiratory droplets and contact with infected patients, according to a report published Feb. 15 by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

Previous tests have found that the coronavirus can be present in feces, but it was unclear if the virus would be viable enough to spread to another person, according to a previous Live Science report. So, a group of researchers analyzed stool samples from patients with COVID-19.

They isolated the coronavirus from one patient who had severe pneumonia and examined the virus under an electron microscope. They found that the coronavirus was viable. "This means that stool samples may contaminate hands, food, water, etc.," the China CDC wrote in the report. People who use the bathroom and then don't wash their hands could spread the virus to others, for instance.

"This virus has many routes of transmission, which can partially explain its strong transmission and fast transmission speed," the China CDC wrote. To avoid feces contamination, the China CDC recommends washing your hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding the consumption of raw food, boiling water before drinking it and disinfecting hospital environments.

Another study, published Feb. 17 in the journal Emerging Microbes and Infections, found that the virus was present in blood and anal swabs taken from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Originally published on Live Science.