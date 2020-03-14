Connecticut: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated March 14 at 1:46 pm ET

There are 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut State Department of Public Health. Both state labs and private labs are now testing for COVID-19 in Connecticut; these labs have conducted a total of 136 tests so far, 125 of them negative.

The first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Connecticut was a Wilton County resident between 40 to 50 years of age, according to a press release from March 8. He most likely became infected on a trip to California.

Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order on March 12 which prohibits events with over 250 people, modifies a state law that requires schools to be in for 180 days, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines (DMV ordered a 90-day extension) to decrease crowds at DMVs and relaxes attendance rules for policy academy trainees, according to a statement.

The Connecticut State Department of Education has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows students who are enrolled in schools which closed due to COVID-19 to continue receiving meals at home through the school lunch program, according to a statement on March 13.

For about 850,000 residents enrolled in Medicaid/HUSKY Health, the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) will cover identified telemedicine services, according to the statement. That includes video conferencing with health care providers for some medical and behavioral health services.

Two medical institutions in Connecticut has set up telephone hotlines for people of Fairfield County who are experiencing symptoms that they are concerned could be linked to the coronavirus, according to the New Haven Register:

Norwalk Hospital: 888-667-9262 / 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Stamford Hospital: 203-276-4111 / 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Case count by county: