Arizona: Latest updates on coronavirus

As of Sunday (March 15), Arizona has 12 positive cases of COVID-19, and is pending results from 50 tests. A total of 183 people have been tested for the disease, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Currently, the level of spread in the state is "minimal," and there are no recommendations to cancel mass gatherings or close schools at this time, the Department said.

However, the Pima Unified School District in Graham County closed on Thursday (March 12) after a staff member at one of its schools was suspected and then confirmed to have the virus, according to Phoenix New Times .

No business closures are being recommended in the state at this time, but telework can be considered, the Department said. Individuals should increase hand washing and stay at home when they are sick.

Cases by county: