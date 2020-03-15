Alaska: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated on Sunday, March 15 at 6:15 p.m. E.D.T.

Alaska announced its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday (March 12). The case occurred in a foreign traveler who developed fever and respiratory symptoms shortly after arriving in Anchorage on March 11, according to a statement from Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. The person arrived on a cargo flight and went to a hotel in the city shortly before developing symptoms, according to Anchorage Daily News .

"We do have our first case identified of the COVID-19 virus, which is not unusual given what’s been happening elsewhere with this pandemic. This is no surprise as this is something we in Alaska have been preparing for since January," Dunleavy said in a statement.

People who had close contact with the case will undergo self-quarantine for 14 days with public health supervision.

Alaska labs have been able to test for COVID-19 since Feb. 27. As of March 13, the state had conducted 143 tests for COVID-19.

On Friday (March 13), officials announced all public schools would be closed to students from March 16 to March 30, according to a statement from Dunleavy's office.

Cases by borough: