How do electric batteries work, and what affects their properties?



Batteries store energy by shuffling ions, or charged particles, backward and forward between two plates of a conducting solid called electrodes. The exact chemical composition of these electrode materials determines the properties of the batteries, including how much energy they can store, how long they last, and how quickly they charge after use.

Importantly, each electrode needs to be made of a different material so there is an energy difference between the positive end and negative end of the battery, known as the voltage. But both materials also must contain the same type of ion in their chemical structure as they must store, and later transfer these charged particles from one electrode to the other when the battery is being used. However, there's one more vital component: conducting fluid.

"The two electrodes absolutely don't touch each other. If they did, you wouldn't be able to extract any useful energy and the battery would just get hot," Jeff Dahn, an energy storage expert at Dalhousie University in Canada, told Live Science. "So you separate them and put an electrolyte, a type of conducting liquid, containing the same common ion in between."

As soon as wires are connected to the battery, completing the circuit, ions from the high-energy electrode (the negative terminal) move through the electrolyte solution toward the low-energy electrode (the positive terminal). At the same time, electrons also move from negative to positive through the wires. This controlled movement of charged particles allows drivers to draw power from the battery.



