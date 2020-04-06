UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit after his symptoms worsened Monday (April 6), the government said in a statement.

The prime minister is reportedly conscious, but doctors moved him into the ICU as a precaution in case he ends up needing a ventilator to breathe, The Washington Post reported.

Johnson, 55, had been admitted to St. Thomas', a National Health Service hospital, last night, as a precautionary step, because he still had coronavirus symptoms even though 10 days had passed since he was first diagnosed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during a press briefing today.

A statement from the British government indicated that Johnson had asked Raab "to deputize for him where necessary," the Post reported.

Though doctors and scientists still have a lot to learn about this virus and its progression, one study of 138 COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, suggests that the median time from onset of symptoms to being admitted to the ICU was 10 days, the researchers wrote Feb. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

More than 51,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.K., with more than 5,300 related deaths.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Originally published on Live Science.