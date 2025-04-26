Life's Little Mysteries

What did ninjas actually wear?

Features
By published

The word "ninja" may bring to mind a person dressed mostly in black, but what they wore was actually quite different.

a statue of a ninja dressed in black clothing.
Today, people tend to imagine ninjas dressed all in black. In reality, they wore a vast variety of disguises. (Image credit: John S Lander via Getty Images)

For many people, the word "ninja" may bring up an image of a person clad almost entirely in black. But is that what they actually wore?

Live Science contacted experts and examined historical texts to learn how these famous warriors really dressed. Ninjas, also known as shinobi, operated throughout Japan and performed espionage, sabotage and, on rare occasions, assassinations. They also occasionally took part in battles. When exactly they originated is unclear, but ninjas operated in Japan until the late 19th century.

When it came to their wardrobe, ninja wore disguises that made it easier to spy and otherwise blend in with the population, experts said.

"Scouts watching an enemy encampment apparently wore simple peasant or merchant clothing," said Balázs Szabó, a researcher in the Department of Japanese Studies at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary. "Spies infiltrating enemy castles had to wear clothing that helped them to merge in with the inhabitants of the castle."

The all-black uniform that modern-day people imagine ninja wearing comes from puppet theater. "The all-black hooded costume [is] derived from the dress wore by puppet-mover artists in the Japanese puppet theatre" Szabó said.

Related: Did Roman gladiators really fight to the death?

Eric Shahan, a Japanese translator who specializes in translating martial arts texts, agreed that ninja would have worn disguises. "Ninja would most likely wear clothing matching the place they were trying to infiltrate," Shahan said in an email. "This would include carrying everyday items. Wearing all black would most certainly draw attention."

If ninja had to fight in a battle, they likely would have worn armor, according to Iwata Akihiro, an archaeologist and curator at the Saitama Prefectural Museum of History and Folklore in Japan. They would have worn "simple armor which is easy to move [in]," Akihiro said.

a man wearing all black holds up a puppet on stage

The black outfits associated with ninjas actually come from puppeteers working in Japanese puppet theater. In reality, ninjas wore a multitude of disguises. (Image credit: Veronique DURRUTY via Getty Images)

Straw-hat ninja

"The Shōninki" — a book written by Natori Masazumi, a ninja who lived in the 17th and early 18th century — provided instructions on how ninja should operate. According to the book, ninja need to be able to change disguises as needed.

"The art of the shinobi consists of learning tricks that can be used at critical moments, such as being able to disguise himself as a priest, a wandering monk, a woman, or a girl of the mountains, and, hidden in the night, perform espionage" (translation by Jon E. Graham), Masazumi wrote in the book, whose full title is "Shoninki: The Secret Teachings of the Ninja: The 17th-Century Manual on the Art of Concealment" (Destiny Books, 2010).

Masuzumi suggested disguises that are good for certain tasks. For instance, dressing up as a Buddhist monk is good for getting close to people, dressing up as a merchant is better if you want to freely mingle in a crowd, and a street entertainer is an appropriate disguise if you want to blend into a crowd.

RELATED MYSTERIES

Was medieval armor bulletproof?

Were the Vikings really that violent?

Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?

Masazumi recommended that, if possible, a ninja should wear a straw hat — known as an "amigasa" — as part of their disguise. "Thanks to the amigasa it is easy to hide your face and transform your profile," he wrote. "It is very easy to observe people from underneath your amigasa." Wearing a cape or raincoat can make it easier to observe people and change disguises quickly without being noticed, he added.

The color of a ninja's clothes should reflect their surroundings. "The environment can assume the most varied appearances and you should choose the most appropriate color in order to blend with it," Masazumi wrote. Other suggestions include carrying a piece of cloth that, depending on the situation, can be used as a belt, a headband or a face mask.

"Prepare yourself well by using these different disguises, based on the circumstances," Masuzumi wrote. "It is essential to know yourself, to study the place where you are staying, and to conceal yourself there with a serene heart."

Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology

'Royal Egyptian inscription' of Ramesses III's name is first of its kind discovered in Jordan

Tomb of ancient Egyptian prince discovered at Saqqara — and it has a giant 'false' pink door

Wandering Salamander: The tree‑climbing amphibian with a blood‑powered grip
See more latest
Most Popular
Wandering Salamander (Aneides vagrans)
Wandering Salamander: The tree‑climbing amphibian with a blood‑powered grip
Split image of Skull Hill on Mars and an artificially stimulated retina
Science news this week: A 'skull' on Mars and the discovery of a brand-new color
The Gulf of Corryvreckan between the Scottish isles of Jura and Scarba.
Corryvreckan whirlpool: Scotland's 'raging cauldron' that is named after a Norse king and said to house a witch
An illustration of a melting Earth with its ocean currents outlined
Atlantic ocean currents are weakening — and it could make the climate in some regions unrecognizable
A black Eye of Horus that&#039;s painted on light blue clay.
What is the ancient Egyptian 'Eye of Horus' — and why is it found in so many burials?
Illustration of coronavirus particles. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses named for their appearance under electron microscopy, where their round-tipped surface spikes make them resemble a crown.
Diagnostic dilemma: A man had hiccups for 5 days — and a virus may have been to blame
A manipulated image of the Statue of Liberty with sea level rise bringing water up to her feet
A long-lost ice sheet could predict the future of New York City — one in which Lower Manhattan and Coney Island are 'perpetually submerged'
A Burmese python in Florida hangs from a tree branch at dusk.
'An up-tempo version of Darwinian evolution': How a mega freeze in Florida may have caused Burmese pythons to evolve at a blindingly fast speed
A satellite photo showing two bright red spots in a green landscape
Pair of 'glowing' lava lakes spotted on Africa's most active volcanoes as they erupt simultaneously — Earth from space
a cat eyeing a mouse on a table
Why do cats bring home dead animals?